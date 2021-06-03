Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3253
on the fence
backlit robin trying not to pose
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6065
photos
200
followers
16
following
891% complete
View this month »
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd June 2021 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backlit
,
fence
,
garden
,
robin
,
30dayswild
Anne
ace
What a great catch Hazel!
June 3rd, 2021
Hazel
ace
@365anne
Anne, thank you. The robin appeared because Ray was gardening. I had totally the wrong lens on the camera but thought it worth a try to get a shot!
June 3rd, 2021
JackieR
ace
Fabulous capture, glorious details and look at that bokeh!! Better fav it!
June 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Anne, thank you. The robin appeared because Ray was gardening. I had totally the wrong lens on the camera but thought it worth a try to get a shot!