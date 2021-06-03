Previous
Next
on the fence by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3253

on the fence

backlit robin trying not to pose
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
What a great catch Hazel!
June 3rd, 2021  
Hazel ace
@365anne

Anne, thank you. The robin appeared because Ray was gardening. I had totally the wrong lens on the camera but thought it worth a try to get a shot!
June 3rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Fabulous capture, glorious details and look at that bokeh!! Better fav it!
June 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise