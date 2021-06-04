jubilation

After over a year of restrictions, lockdowns and scary times, we finally had lunch at the pub. We sat down in bright sunshine in the garden. A few mouthfuls into our main course - the soft plop of spots of rain.



The staff quickly moved us to a table under a small 'marquee' from where we watched the rain steadily fall harder and harder. But the food was fine and nothing could really dampen our spirits.



But Ray got a bit chilly so he took a blanket from a stack of red ones ready for guests. Then, egged on by our friends, he started posing.



Too late, too late - my camera was ready on the table!