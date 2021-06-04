Previous
Next
jubilation by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3254

jubilation

After over a year of restrictions, lockdowns and scary times, we finally had lunch at the pub. We sat down in bright sunshine in the garden. A few mouthfuls into our main course - the soft plop of spots of rain.

The staff quickly moved us to a table under a small 'marquee' from where we watched the rain steadily fall harder and harder. But the food was fine and nothing could really dampen our spirits.

But Ray got a bit chilly so he took a blanket from a stack of red ones ready for guests. Then, egged on by our friends, he started posing.

Too late, too late - my camera was ready on the table!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise