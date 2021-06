I like getting Ray to take my 'non-selfie selfies'. It always makes me smile which I think is therapeutic. And I know you all know Jenny Joseph's poem about the prospective old woman and red and purple.The pashmina was a gift from my daughter, Clare, and is great for co-ordinating outfits. I would have preferred a purple scooter but c'est la vie and all that.We were at Hilliers Arboretum with friends and the bokeh tree is a white cornus.