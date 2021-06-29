Bishops Waltham Festival

I am not exactly clear about the content of this festival in a market town local to us. But it gave me an opportunity to collect a few shots of all the knitted animals around the town and use them in an iPiccy collage.



There were apparently more 'serious' events included in the festival but it was the mainly orange character top left who mostly caught my eye against the intense blue of the sky that day. Complementary colours, I believe.



I believe I also need to work a bit on the sizing as this is rather large!