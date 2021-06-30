Previous
rescued from the rain by quietpurplehaze
rescued from the rain

A few peonies battered by the rain were brought indoors. When they died I filled the gaps with a single Compassion rose and two peonies Bowl of Beauty.

(You can see my white border viewed on black!)
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Lynda McG
So pretty
June 29th, 2021  
