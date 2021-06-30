Sign up
Photo 3280
rescued from the rain
A few peonies battered by the rain were brought indoors. When they died I filled the gaps with a single Compassion rose and two peonies Bowl of Beauty.
(You can see my white border viewed on black!)
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6092
photos
200
followers
24
following
898% complete
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
23rd June 2021 12:03pm
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
rain
,
rose
,
vase
,
peony
,
ruined
Lynda McG
ace
So pretty
June 29th, 2021
