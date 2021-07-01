Previous
Next
June into July by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3281

June into July

How can it be 1st July today....

Last year's passion flower: the plant still looks mostly brown and twiggy and Ray thought it had died but, miraculously, it is now growing green leaves.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a beautiful collection Hazel
July 1st, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
You and Ray have a most lovely garden, jealous
July 1st, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely
July 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise