Photo 3281
June into July
How can it be 1st July today....
Last year's passion flower: the plant still looks mostly brown and twiggy and Ray thought it had died but, miraculously, it is now growing green leaves.
1st July 2021
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6093
photos
200
followers
24
following
898% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
june
,
collage
,
july
Annie D
ace
a beautiful collection Hazel
July 1st, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
You and Ray have a most lovely garden, jealous
July 1st, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
lovely
July 1st, 2021
