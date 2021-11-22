Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3378
remembrance poppies...
...at St Thomas Church, Fair Oak
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6193
photos
192
followers
21
following
925% complete
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st November 2021 12:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
remembrance
,
poppies
