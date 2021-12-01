from my 'family history' archive: dressing up

This was June 2nd, 1953, Coronation Day in the UK. I was 6 and dressed as a souvenir seller and my little sister, 3, was Little Red Riding Hood.
Our mother had made our costumes: part sewn; part crafted from crepe paper, like my sister Wendy's red cape.
She looks pleased with her bunch of flowers!
I note the toes of her shoes have been cut away to make them last a little longer. Money was scarce in those days in ordinary families like ours.
We also had a street party to celebrate. The ingenuity of the mothers must have provided the food: many items were still rationed, sugar being de-rationed in September that year. My father, home from years spent as a PoW, was not in the best of health. Despite these constraints, I do not remember ever going hungry as a child.
Wendy, sadly, died in 1996 aged 46 from breast cancer, hence my role as Admin on Flickr in the group: Octubre rosa/pink October.