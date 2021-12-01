from my 'family history' archive: dressing up

This was June 2nd, 1953, Coronation Day in the UK. I was 6 and dressed as a souvenir seller and my little sister, 3, was Little Red Riding Hood.Our mother had made our costumes: part sewn; part crafted from crepe paper, like my sister Wendy's red cape.She looks pleased with her bunch of flowers!I note the toes of her shoes have been cut away to make them last a little longer. Money was scarce in those days in ordinary families like ours.We also had a street party to celebrate. The ingenuity of the mothers must have provided the food: many items were still rationed, sugar being de-rationed in September that year. My father, home from years spent as a PoW, was not in the best of health. Despite these constraints, I do not remember ever going hungry as a child.Wendy, sadly, died in 1996 aged 46 from breast cancer, hence my role as Admin on Flickr in the group: Octubre rosa/pink October.