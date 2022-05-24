Haze's Strangers: No.203: Simon

I met Simon in Romsey through commenting on the mass of pink blossom on the pavement which had fallen from the Judas Tree in his front garden where he was working with secateurs. The tree had just finished flowering but he also pointed out it seemed to have a sort of blight.



A conversation about alder leaf beetles and box tree caterpillars followed, rather unusual for me as I am not a fan of gardening, only in photographing the results, mostly flowers. Simon confessed he was more interested in ecology.



I think perhaps I introduced the subject of a portrait a little too abruptly as Simon actually took a step backwards and said he does not like having his photo taken. So I thought this would be one of my failures but explained how I might use the photo and he suddenly said my request was OK.



Two shots was all I needed. I showed him on the camera screen and he was happy. By this time Ray had joined me and I thanked Simon and reassured him that our whole conversation on gardening pests was not a 'lead-in' to securing a portrait. I think he believed me - he looks happy anyway.