5. abstract by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3589

5. abstract

Since Picasa was withdrawn, my possibilities for abstract photos are limited. This is colourful at least and I imagine you can see its origins....
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Babs ace
Oh wow Hazel this is gorgeous. I would love to see this on my wall. Fav
July 5th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful abstract!
July 5th, 2022  
