6. snail's eye view by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3590

6. snail's eye view

If you look carefully, you can see, to the right, that this hedge is, in fact, like the others all round, very short in stature.

My snail's eye view is taken from the very base of the hedge but I think my snail has very very large antennas as he/she can see loads in its view!!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Issi Bannerman ace
Nicely done, Hazel!
July 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh this is beautiful!
July 6th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@jamibann @ludwigsdiana

Thank you both. I had fun capturing this but think it is not quite what is required!!
July 6th, 2022  
