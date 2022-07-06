Sign up
Photo 3590
6. snail's eye view
If you look carefully, you can see, to the right, that this hedge is, in fact, like the others all round, very short in stature.
My snail's eye view is taken from the very base of the hedge but I think my snail has very very large antennas as he/she can see loads in its view!!
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6417
photos
187
followers
26
following
Tags
salisbury cathedral
,
make-30-2022
,
snail's eye view
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nicely done, Hazel!
July 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh this is beautiful!
July 6th, 2022
Hazel
ace
@jamibann
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you both. I had fun capturing this but think it is not quite what is required!!
July 6th, 2022
Thank you both. I had fun capturing this but think it is not quite what is required!!