Photo 3611
29 books
bit of a mix - slected for colour
https://flic.kr/p/2kRnvmN
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6440
photos
189
followers
28
following
989% complete
View this month »
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
Latest from all albums
3605
3606
3607
3608
1913
3609
3610
3611
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th March 2021 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
books
,
29
,
make-30-2022
JackieR
ace
I counted only seven not 29!!!! Wonderful colour theme!
July 29th, 2022
