Photo 3613
a bee at work
I'm going to post a bit less frequently on 365 for a bit - just in case anybody notices! And wonders where I might have got to!
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
collage
