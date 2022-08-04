Sign up
Photo 3614
by Southampton Water
Well here I am again, on a blustery day, having been away from 365 for 4 whole days, probably my longest absence in 10 years!!
We started here at Hamble Point and walked across the common for breakfast by the river.
I have since discovered that the huge oil tanker in the background is the Ingrid Knutsen, and was shortly off to Rotterdam, sailing under the Union Jack.
https://flic.kr/p/2nCbbVi
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6443
photos
186
followers
28
following
990% complete
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3608
1913
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
2nd August 2022 9:41am
Tags
hazel
,
selfie
,
tanker
,
hamble
Casablanca
ace
Nice to see you out and about! It was very blustery yesterday
August 4th, 2022
Dianne
Looking great!
August 4th, 2022
