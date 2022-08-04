Previous
by Southampton Water by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3614

by Southampton Water

Well here I am again, on a blustery day, having been away from 365 for 4 whole days, probably my longest absence in 10 years!!

We started here at Hamble Point and walked across the common for breakfast by the river.

I have since discovered that the huge oil tanker in the background is the Ingrid Knutsen, and was shortly off to Rotterdam, sailing under the Union Jack.


4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Hazel

Casablanca ace
Nice to see you out and about! It was very blustery yesterday
August 4th, 2022  
Dianne
Looking great!
August 4th, 2022  
