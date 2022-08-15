Previous
best I can do by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3618

best I can do

for abstract august since Google kindly removed Picasa where I used to do multi-exposure in post-processing.

if anyone knows of a replacement prog please say
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
991% complete

