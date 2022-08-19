Haze's strangers: No.207: Bishal

We took a trip to Winchester, partly to secure acccessories for my new camera. I found one of two items I needed and then we stopped off at Pret a Manger for one of their delicious salads.Afterwards, walking down the main street, I noticed a market stall selling clothes from Nepal, including a top which really appealed to me. The 'patchwork' effect of the construction was in patterned material, mainly in colours of purple, and turquoise. It took a little time to find the right size and to check in a nearby shop window, dark in the sunlight, if I liked it. As Ray was settling up I had the idea of asking the young stallholder if I could take his photo.He hesitated slightly and I thought he would refuse but he was very amenable and I took several shots underneath the canopy over his stall, great for avoiding the effects of the full sun. I introduced myself and found his name, Bishal. He told me that this stall was a new venture which he started a few months ago. His main job is as manager of Domino's in Amesbury, near Stonehenge.Bishal lives with his brother and family at Tidworth near the Ghurka camp There is a tradition of service within his family, his grandfather, father and brother have all served, or are serving, as Ghurkas. There was a little pause in the story and then Bishal looked at me and told me that he did not want to reveal at the beginning of our encounter that he had been a drug adddict. He recounted his story of coming to England from Nepal in 2008 and within two years succumbing to heroin addiction which lasted for six or seven years. Coming to live with his brother's family marked a turning point for him and he worked hard by himself to be free of heroin and has now been clean for a few good years.I was touched that he wanted to tell me this and felt he had done well and told him what I felt. I asked if it was alright to include this part of his story and, very firmly, he answered yes.Bishal told me he would like to engage in charity work in the future to help the older generation in Nepal who have a very difficult life, struggling with their day to day exxistence. He described himself as a vegetarian and a spiritual person. I offered photos and he wrote down his email address for me.This was such a lovely, interesting and unexpected encounter. As we left, Bishal and I shook hands with, on his part, some heartfelt good wishes to Ray and myself. I promised to send photos.