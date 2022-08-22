Previous
"We" are 52 today - 22nd August 2022 by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3620

"We" are 52 today - 22nd August 2022

Which fact seems somehow totally amazing and somehow not really amazing at all.

At the weekend we unexpectedly found ourselves at Lee on Solent in front of the camera, a change from the usual when we meet a stranger: me behind the camera and Ray patiently waiting at a discreet distance. Our story involves a group of people with a lady photographer taking turns to have a photoshoot whilst one of their party looked after a little dog, not allowed on the beach

The lady photographer approached us, sitting on the next seat, with a request to look after the little dog to which we readily agreed with a cheeky request from me that we might have our photo taken. Believe it or not, I had left my camera at home.

Thus we have received a gallery of photos together with happy anniversary wishes, and have chosen this one for our celebration. Thank you to Bella, the little dog, and of course especially to Myriame, the lovely lady, who we discovered is a professional photographer.


Hazel

Joanne Diochon ace
Congratulations and what a lovely memento of the occasion this photos.
August 22nd, 2022  
