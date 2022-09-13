Previous
the Fulling Mill and the River Arle by quietpurplehaze
the Fulling Mill and the River Arle

We took a walk along the river at Alresford.

Somebody is lucky enough to live in the old fulling mill, originally built to straddle the river and be part of the production of woollen material from the sheep reared nearby.

The Arle is a chalk stream with crystal clear waters and many ducks 'acting about' and making lots of noise.
Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful place!
