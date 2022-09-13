Sign up
Photo 3628
the Fulling Mill and the River Arle
We took a walk along the river at Alresford.
Somebody is lucky enough to live in the old fulling mill, originally built to straddle the river and be part of the production of woollen material from the sheep reared nearby.
The Arle is a chalk stream with crystal clear waters and many ducks 'acting about' and making lots of noise.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful place!
September 13th, 2022
