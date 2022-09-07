Previous
rose pink fuchsia... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3627

rose pink fuchsia...

... in a pot on the deck
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Annie D ace
I love the PoV and focus :)
September 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
She is wearing a frilly dress isn't she.
September 7th, 2022  
Wylie ace
A beauty
September 7th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@onewing

The dresses of the purple ones are even more frilly!!
September 7th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely pov. Great frilly tutu!
September 7th, 2022  
