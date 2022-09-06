Previous
The LAPSTONE library by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3626

The LAPSTONE library

In addition to its conversion into a dining pub/community hub, The Lapstone now sports a small library which I was glad to find when we walked over the fields to the pub for coffee recently.


6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Hazel

What a great place to relax in, so cosy.
September 6th, 2022  
How lovely. What a super spot.
September 6th, 2022  
Ooh dear, I might browse rather than chat
September 6th, 2022  
The choice is not great!
September 6th, 2022  
