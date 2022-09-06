Sign up
Photo 3626
The LAPSTONE library
In addition to its conversion into a dining pub/community hub, The Lapstone now sports a small library which I was glad to find when we walked over the fields to the pub for coffee recently.
https://flic.kr/p/2nJX7Zs
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
4
0
Diana
ace
What a great place to relax in, so cosy.
September 6th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. What a super spot.
September 6th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Ooh dear, I might browse rather than chat
September 6th, 2022
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The choice is not great!
September 6th, 2022
