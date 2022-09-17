Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3630
morning light
Sunlight filtering through the curtains prompted me to take this photo.
A friend fossicked this vase at the margins of the river and gave it to me with small flowers. I keep it filled in memory of Clare.
on this day and from the garden:
pale pink japanese anemones
a deep pink heuchera leaf
faded hydrangea flowers
I wish you a peaceful and happy weekend 🌸🌺🌷
https://flic.kr/p/2nM6het
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6459
photos
186
followers
28
following
994% complete
View this month »
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
clare
,
vase
,
morning light
,
fossicked
Diana
ace
I love this Hazel!
September 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply beautiful ! fav
September 17th, 2022
Dianne
A beautiful image and such a pretty little bunch to remember your lovely girl.
September 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close