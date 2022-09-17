Previous
Next
morning light by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3630

morning light

Sunlight filtering through the curtains prompted me to take this photo.

A friend fossicked this vase at the margins of the river and gave it to me with small flowers. I keep it filled in memory of Clare.

on this day and from the garden:
pale pink japanese anemones
a deep pink heuchera leaf
faded hydrangea flowers

I wish you a peaceful and happy weekend 🌸🌺🌷



https://flic.kr/p/2nM6het
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this Hazel!
September 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful ! fav
September 17th, 2022  
Dianne
A beautiful image and such a pretty little bunch to remember your lovely girl.
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise