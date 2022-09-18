Previous
along the River Itchen by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3631

along the River Itchen

Thank you all for the lovely comments on my previous post of the little vase of flowers for Clare - much appreciated.

Yesterday Ray had a swim in the Leisure Centre main pool; I enjoyed 30 minutes in the warm water (34/35C) of the hydrotherapy pool.

Brunch next at the garden centre followed by a 2 mile walk along the riverside path.

I could surely now manage witihout my visits to the hydrotherapy pool - but too nice to relinquish!

Happy Sunday! 🌲💚 (Ray's bday today!)


https://flic.kr/p/2nMnHa2
18th September 2022

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely peaceful scene and capture.
September 18th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Ooh hydrotherapy! I had that after my spinal surgery.....delicious in the warmth and support of the water.

Happy birthday to your dear Ray today.
September 18th, 2022  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

Thank you, I'll tell him💚!
September 18th, 2022  
Peter ace
Wonderful dappled light and colours Hazel, Happy Birthday Ray:)
September 18th, 2022  
