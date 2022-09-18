Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3631
along the River Itchen
Thank you all for the lovely comments on my previous post of the little vase of flowers for Clare - much appreciated.
Yesterday Ray had a swim in the Leisure Centre main pool; I enjoyed 30 minutes in the warm water (34/35C) of the hydrotherapy pool.
Brunch next at the garden centre followed by a 2 mile walk along the riverside path.
I could surely now manage witihout my visits to the hydrotherapy pool - but too nice to relinquish!
Happy Sunday! 🌲💚 (Ray's bday today!)
https://flic.kr/p/2nMnHa2
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6460
photos
186
followers
28
following
994% complete
View this month »
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
16th September 2022 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
pool
,
river itchen
,
2 miles
Diana
ace
Such a lovely peaceful scene and capture.
September 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ooh hydrotherapy! I had that after my spinal surgery.....delicious in the warmth and support of the water.
Happy birthday to your dear Ray today.
September 18th, 2022
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
Thank you, I'll tell him💚!
September 18th, 2022
Peter
ace
Wonderful dappled light and colours Hazel, Happy Birthday Ray:)
September 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Happy birthday to your dear Ray today.
Thank you, I'll tell him💚!