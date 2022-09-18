along the River Itchen

Thank you all for the lovely comments on my previous post of the little vase of flowers for Clare - much appreciated.Yesterday Ray had a swim in the Leisure Centre main pool; I enjoyed 30 minutes in the warm water (34/35C) of the hydrotherapy pool.Brunch next at the garden centre followed by a 2 mile walk along the riverside path.I could surely now manage witihout my visits to the hydrotherapy pool - but too nice to relinquish!Happy Sunday! 🌲💚 (Ray's bday today!)