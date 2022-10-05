Thanks everyone for your visits to my mincement post yesterday. This is for Joanne @gardencat who said she'd like the recipe - and for anyone else who fancies a little easy home-made seasonal fayre.
BASIC FRUIT MINCEMEAT
Put into a large bowl, stirring well after each ingredient:
8 ozs vegetable suet
8 ozs currants
8 ozs sultanas, roughly chopped
8 ozs raisins roughly chopped
4 ozs mixed peel
3 ozs brown sugar
zest and juice of a lemon
2 tablespoons brandy or sherry
1 cooking apple, peeled, cored, chopped finely
Mix all well together, cover bowl with clingfilm, leave a few days, stirring each day.
Pot into jamjars, cover with greaseproof paper and a screw top.
I store mine in the fridge.
OCTOBER 5TH!!
I've just realised, that today is the day in 2021 that I had my hip replacement op. How lucky I am now to be able to walk 3 miles, no trouble.