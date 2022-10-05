Previous
home-made

Thanks everyone for your visits to my mincement post yesterday. This is for Joanne @gardencat who said she'd like the recipe - and for anyone else who fancies a little easy home-made seasonal fayre.

BASIC FRUIT MINCEMEAT
Put into a large bowl, stirring well after each ingredient:
8 ozs vegetable suet
8 ozs currants
8 ozs sultanas, roughly chopped
8 ozs raisins roughly chopped
4 ozs mixed peel
3 ozs brown sugar
zest and juice of a lemon
2 tablespoons brandy or sherry
1 cooking apple, peeled, cored, chopped finely

Mix all well together, cover bowl with clingfilm, leave a few days, stirring each day.
Pot into jamjars, cover with greaseproof paper and a screw top.

I store mine in the fridge.

OCTOBER 5TH!!

I've just realised, that today is the day in 2021 that I had my hip replacement op. How lucky I am now to be able to walk 3 miles, no trouble.

5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
996% complete

Annie D ace
fabulous focus, PoV and recipe - and wonderful you can walk the distance :)
October 5th, 2022  
