Thanks everyone for your visits to my mincement post yesterday. This is for Joanne @gardencat who said she'd like the recipe - and for anyone else who fancies a little easy home-made seasonal fayre.BASIC FRUIT MINCEMEATPut into a large bowl, stirring well after each ingredient:8 ozs vegetable suet8 ozs currants8 ozs sultanas, roughly chopped8 ozs raisins roughly chopped4 ozs mixed peel3 ozs brown sugarzest and juice of a lemon2 tablespoons brandy or sherry1 cooking apple, peeled, cored, chopped finelyMix all well together, cover bowl with clingfilm, leave a few days, stirring each day.Pot into jamjars, cover with greaseproof paper and a screw top.I store mine in the fridge.OCTOBER 5TH!!I've just realised, that today is the day in 2021 that I had my hip replacement op. How lucky I am now to be able to walk 3 miles, no trouble.