Haze's strangers: No.209: Keith

We took a walk along the River Hamble at Swanwick: Ray, my camera and me, 2.8 miles total there and back. It was high tide with photogenic clouds, bright sun, shimmering light on the water and several photo opportunities. We stopped for coffee and cake at the marina. Not long after setting off again, I saw a man briefly get partway down the riverbank and then come back up again.



Drawing close it became evident he was a fisherman and I asked if he had caught anything or, if not, what he was hoping to catch. He replied that he had caught three bass and thrown them all back. I guess I looked a bit surprised.



He explained that it is OK to keep a fish if it is a minimum weight/length and the three which he had caught did meet these requirements. However his way of fishing is always to throw the fish back into the water, unless it has been damaged irreparably in the catching and thus would not survive. I commented about the bait on the end of his line, a small fish, and he showed us that it was in fact a small rubber fish.



At some point I introduced myself and Ray, learnt the fisherman's name - Keith - and wondered if he would agree to have his photo taken. No problem and Keith, in turn, wondered about the best place to stand. We settled on a few each side of the river path.



I remembered this time to set my new camera just to try it on scene selection:portrait, not a setting I would normally use, and took a few shots. I checked it was fine to post the photo online with an accompanying story.



Keith told us more about the 'gear' he uses for fishing, special glasses he was wearing with polarized lenses to minimize glare and spot the fish through the water and the £700 rod which he was using. For a moment I was astonished at this seemingly astronomical price but quickly remembered Ray's astonishment when I disclosed the cost of the camera I was proposing to buy. Passions and hobbies!



I thanked Keith, offered him photos and apologised for interrupting his fishing. He said no worries and left to walk further up the path to continue fishing, getting down the bank to stand in the river in his waders. I'll now be sending him photos plus the link to my post. I thought the camera made a great job of all the shots and it was hard to choose which one to use.





