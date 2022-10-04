Previous
ready to pot up
ready to pot up

I've made the Christmas mincemeat rather early this year. I use it mostly for apple and mincemeat crumbles/tarts so will probably need to make another batch.
4th October 2022

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
JackieR
Lovely details. You've started early!!
October 4th, 2022  
Carole Sandford
Great capture of it! It all looks shiny & succulent.
October 4th, 2022  
