Photo 3636
ready to pot up
I've made the Christmas mincemeat rather early this year. I use it mostly for apple and mincemeat crumbles/tarts so will probably need to make another batch.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6465
photos
186
followers
28
following
996% complete
5
2
365
ILCE-6000
28th September 2022 1:19pm
macro
christmas mincemeat
JackieR
ace
Lovely details. You've started early!!
October 4th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture of it! It all looks shiny & succulent.
October 4th, 2022
