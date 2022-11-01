Previous
just hanging by quietpurplehaze
just hanging

I've often wondered why there are always so many of these little speckledy spiders in the garden every autumn.

And, via Google, I found that it's something to do with s-e-x!!
Hazel

Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh! fancy that!! -- I haven't spotted many in my garden! - infertile land!!!!!!!!!!!
November 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of this beauty! Interesting info too 😉
November 1st, 2022  
