Photo 3656
small bee on purple verbena
staying in the garden today, after yesterday's spider,with one of these lovely little orange bees which frequent the verbena in September
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
1
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6485
photos
186
followers
22
following
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
Tags
garden
,
verbena
,
orange bee
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, love those little wings.
November 2nd, 2022
