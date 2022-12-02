Sign up
Photo 3674
butterfly on verbena
We had our first frost yesterday morning. I'm looking back to summer...
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
5
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
6503
photos
185
followers
20
following
1006% complete
View this month »
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th September 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
bokeh
,
butterfly
,
verbena
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - oh for a summer's day again!
December 2nd, 2022
Dianne
A nice detailed image with lovely contrasting colours. Sounds like your winter has arrived.
December 2nd, 2022
John
ace
Absolutely magnificent! Fav
December 2nd, 2022
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured in all its glory Hazel, certainly warms one up on a cold winters day, Fav:)
December 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
December 2nd, 2022
