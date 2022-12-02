Previous
butterfly on verbena by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3674

butterfly on verbena

We had our first frost yesterday morning. I'm looking back to summer...
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - oh for a summer's day again!
December 2nd, 2022  
Dianne
A nice detailed image with lovely contrasting colours. Sounds like your winter has arrived.
December 2nd, 2022  
John ace
Absolutely magnificent! Fav
December 2nd, 2022  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured in all its glory Hazel, certainly warms one up on a cold winters day, Fav:)
December 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
December 2nd, 2022  
