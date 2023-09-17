Haze's Strangers: No.219: Jean

Out for a walk after breakfast, we passed the time of day with this lady who was in her front garden with her greyhound. She told us that they are able to enjoy lovely walks almost on their doorstep, to the shore at Southampton Water and to the local park. I asked the name of her greyhound - and her name ( surely the wrong order) but meet Jean with her dog, Lara.I soon found myself asking to take their photo, rather hurriedly in retrospect, perhaps because I was unsure of her response. However she immediately agreed and I took a couple of shots.Jean told us that Lara had been a racing greyhound in Ireland and in England, winning many prizes. In her retirement, at 8 years old, she lives with Jean. I was glad after all to have asked quickly for a photo as Lara soon disappeared into the house and Jean told us that she would be on the sofa, adhering to the greyhound reputation of being a 'couch-potato.'My next request was to Jean for a portrait shot, explaining my strangers' portraiture project. She was happy with this and I found her a very natural and graceful subject. I offered photos which she was pleased to accept but when I mentioned email she admitted that she has an email address but never uses it. I found that quite refreshing! So I have offered to print a couple of photos and drop them in when next we have a walk in that area.Jean told us a little about her family: she has two sisters, also children and grandchildren, all living around the local area.We said goodbye and carried on our walk - so nice to have this unexpected encounter.