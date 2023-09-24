Sign up
Photo 3853
autumn..
.. on my morning walk
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
3
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6686
photos
163
followers
14
following
1055% complete
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
21st September 2023 7:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
web
,
autumn
,
teasel
,
spider web
Anne
ace
Beautiful shot Hazel, real autumnal feel to it
September 24th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh that's beautiful
September 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
I lobpve the tiny water droplets on the web. The teasel looks quite trapped
September 24th, 2023
