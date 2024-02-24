Previous
a single raindrop... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3907

a single raindrop...

...on a wet day and signs of new life
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Rose hips are so photogenic and great timing for the raindrop.
February 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and colour.
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise