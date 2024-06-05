Previous
on the South Downs by quietpurplehaze
on the South Downs


St Hubert's Church, which is Grade 1 listed, was built in the 9th Century to serve a Saxon settlement.

It sits in a field up a hill in the Idsworth Valley in the South Downs Natural Park.

The church, simple and beautiful, together with its surroundings, gives an aura of calm - mystery even.
Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
JackieR ace
Lovely view if it, has the farmer planted anything in front of it?
June 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A gorgeous old church and the fence is lovely too. Makes for a really nice image.
June 5th, 2024  
