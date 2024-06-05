Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3942
on the South Downs
St Hubert's Church, which is Grade 1 listed, was built in the 9th Century to serve a Saxon settlement.
It sits in a field up a hill in the Idsworth Valley in the South Downs Natural Park.
The church, simple and beautiful, together with its surroundings, gives an aura of calm - mystery even.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6775
photos
147
followers
14
following
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
3rd June 2024 11:07am
Tags
church
,
south downs
,
st hubert's
JackieR
ace
Lovely view if it, has the farmer planted anything in front of it?
June 5th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A gorgeous old church and the fence is lovely too. Makes for a really nice image.
June 5th, 2024
