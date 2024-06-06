Previous
a look inside by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3943

a look inside

visitors in St Hubert's Church, aka the little church in the fields
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Hazel

Issi Bannerman
What a fabulous interior! Great image, Hazel.
June 6th, 2024  
Hazel
@jamibann

Issy, it's really a magical experience to visit this little church.
June 6th, 2024  


