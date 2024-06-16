Sign up
Previous
Photo 3946
seeing red
The fruit and veg we brought home from the greengrocer's shop seemed to be begging to have their photo taken!
https://flic.kr/p/2pWyCn9
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
4
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6779
photos
148
followers
14
following
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
Tags
red
,
fruit
,
shop
,
basket
,
veg
Shutterbug
ace
A beautiful and healthy looking basket
June 16th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
They look so lovely arranged in your basket like that….lots of healthy fruit & veg to eat.
June 16th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely fresh basket!
June 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I can almost smell it!
June 16th, 2024
