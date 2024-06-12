Sign up
Previous
Photo 3945
the summer garden
- from bottom left:
a corner of the patio
the rockery
the path down to the little stream
reflections of the rockery in the shed window
the garden is Ray's passion
https://flic.kr/p/2pWHg7y
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
5
1
Embed Code
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6778
photos
148
followers
14
following
1080% complete
3938
3939
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
garden
,
collage
,
ray
,
summer garden
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage of your beautiful garden.
June 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
It looks stunning.
June 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That looks beautiful, what a reward for the hard work
June 12th, 2024
julia
ace
Lovely garden.. Well done Ray.
June 12th, 2024
Annie D
ace
it's beautiful Hazel and well done Ray
June 12th, 2024
