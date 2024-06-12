Previous
the summer garden by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3945

the summer garden

- from bottom left:
a corner of the patio
the rockery
the path down to the little stream
reflections of the rockery in the shed window

the garden is Ray's passion



12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Hazel

Diana ace
A wonderful collage of your beautiful garden.
June 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
It looks stunning.
June 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That looks beautiful, what a reward for the hard work
June 12th, 2024  
julia ace
Lovely garden.. Well done Ray.
June 12th, 2024  
Annie D ace
it's beautiful Hazel and well done Ray
June 12th, 2024  
