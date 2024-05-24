Sign up
Previous
Photo 3939
by the front window
Ray usually plants the hanging baskets but has had a painful hand. So this was 'shop-bought' but thankfully he is now back in action in the garden.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
5
3
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6772
photos
151
followers
15
following
1079% complete
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
22nd May 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
pink
,
ray
,
hanging basket
Casablanca
ace
Very pretty. Glad Ray’s hand improved enough to garden now.
May 24th, 2024
Anne
ace
That’s beautiful Hazel. Pleased to hear Ray’s hand has recovered
May 24th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Lovely and bright!
May 24th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this lovely hanging basket of flowers
May 24th, 2024
John
ace
Beautiful! Love that variety of petunia! Fav!
May 24th, 2024
