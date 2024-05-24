Previous
by the front window by quietpurplehaze
Ray usually plants the hanging baskets but has had a painful hand. So this was 'shop-bought' but thankfully he is now back in action in the garden.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1079% complete

Casablanca ace
Very pretty. Glad Ray’s hand improved enough to garden now.
May 24th, 2024  
Anne ace
That’s beautiful Hazel. Pleased to hear Ray’s hand has recovered
May 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Lovely and bright!
May 24th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this lovely hanging basket of flowers
May 24th, 2024  
John ace
Beautiful! Love that variety of petunia! Fav!
May 24th, 2024  
