Photo 2195
Forms in Nature 2
I'm doing the Flash of Red for the month of February so this week is Forms in Nature, this is a few of the ladies in my snowshoe group enjoying a warm Sunday snowshoe.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
2232
photos
263
followers
143
following
601% complete
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
friends
,
trees
,
trail
,
snowshoeing
,
for2020
