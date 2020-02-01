Previous
Forms in Nature, day 1 by radiogirl
Photo 2194

Forms in Nature, day 1

Week 1 in Flash of Red is forms in nature, I came across these eagles sitting in the tree across a field and thought they would be great for week 1.

Thanks for stopping I appreciate all your comments and favs.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

