Photo 2194
Forms in Nature, day 1
Week 1 in Flash of Red is forms in nature, I came across these eagles sitting in the tree across a field and thought they would be great for week 1.
Thanks for stopping I appreciate all your comments and favs.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
0
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2231
photos
263
followers
143
following
601% complete
View this month »
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
main- album
Camera
PENTAX KP
Taken
1st February 2020 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
trees
,
eagles
,
for2020
