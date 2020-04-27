Sign up
Photo 2280
Morning light on the back Deck
I loved how the sun was lighting up behind the deck and providing colour through the heron window.
Thanks for stopping by, your comments and favs are always appreciated.
27th April 2020
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2317
photos
261
followers
141
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
26th April 2020 7:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
sunrise
,
deck
,
vine
,
heron
,
adirondackchair
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
April 29th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty- a quiet place to start the day!
April 29th, 2020
