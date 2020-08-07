Sign up
Photo 2381
Pink water lily
I was so excited to find this pink water lily, the pink ones are seldom found on area lakes. Spotted this one while out kayaking and had some difficulty because it was so breezy!
What a nice surprise to see my photo of “Foxy Eyes👀” on the TT this week! Thank you for all your comments and favs!
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
water
,
lily
,
lake
sarah
ace
Well that is a nice surprise to find this ! Congrats on TT very well deserved
August 7th, 2020
Diana Moss
ace
what a lovely shot! fav
August 7th, 2020
