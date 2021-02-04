Sign up
Photo 2560
Landscape B&W #4
February is B&W month for me, week one is landscapes
Why don't you join in:
.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44617/flash-of-red-february-week-1-begins-in-2-days
This is our new skate path with a couple of my friends taking a break but trying to stay warm on a cool wintry morning.
Thank you for the comments and favs on yesterday's photo Landscape b&w #3 and for taking it to the PP!
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2597
photos
271
followers
140
following
Tags
ice
,
friends
,
trees
,
for2021
,
skatepath
Louise & Ken
I can't imagine being able to ice skate through our park! This is fabulous!
February 5th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture. So interesting you have a skate path.
February 5th, 2021
