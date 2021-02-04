Previous
Landscape B&W #4 by radiogirl
Landscape B&W #4

February is B&W month for me, week one is landscapes
Why don't you join in:
. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44617/flash-of-red-february-week-1-begins-in-2-days
This is our new skate path with a couple of my friends taking a break but trying to stay warm on a cool wintry morning.

Thank you for the comments and favs on yesterday's photo Landscape b&w #3 and for taking it to the PP!
Louise & Ken
I can't imagine being able to ice skate through our park! This is fabulous!
February 5th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture. So interesting you have a skate path.
February 5th, 2021  
