Ruffed Grouse by radiogirl
Ruffed Grouse

This ruffed grouse exploded off the ground and flew up into the tree in our backyard!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo The the common Redpoll!
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Islandgirl

Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
