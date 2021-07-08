Sign up
Photo 2713
Faffing around
I like the results of this painterly effect that I applied to this bronze statue that is displayed on the shores on our lake.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of Our Pickleball Group, much appreciated.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
2751
photos
274
followers
142
following
743% complete
View this month »
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
Tags
trees
,
statue
,
lake
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It works really well with the statue- making it even more statuesque- if that makes any sense!
July 8th, 2021
