Photo 2955
Shadows
We were on a bridge overlooking ice and snow when I noticed our shadows on the snow, so we started making shapes!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
Tags
snow
shadows
Corinne C
ace
A fun capture
March 9th, 2022
