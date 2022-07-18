Sign up
Photo 3086
A stop at the Marina
While out biking we always like to do some sightseeing, this time it was the marina!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3128
photos
253
followers
137
following
845% complete
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Tags
marina
,
bikers
,
dock
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful shot
July 18th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Lovely view
July 18th, 2022
