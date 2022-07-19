Previous
Damselfly by radiogirl
Photo 3087

Damselfly

While on a hike last week I had difficulty capturing this Damselfy, he wouldn’t stay still for me! Lol

Thanks for stopping by appreciate all your comments and favs.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Helene ace
excellent, those colors are gorgeous
July 19th, 2022  
