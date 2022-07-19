Sign up
Photo 3087
Damselfly
While on a hike last week I had difficulty capturing this Damselfy, he wouldn’t stay still for me! Lol
Thanks for stopping by appreciate all your comments and favs.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3129
photos
253
followers
137
following
845% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
1
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th July 2022 1:33pm
log
,
insect
,
creek
,
hike
,
damselfly
Helene
ace
excellent, those colors are gorgeous
July 19th, 2022
