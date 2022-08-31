Sign up
Photo 3130
American Goldfinch
I love how this male goldfinch stands out against the dark background.
Thanks for stopping by your comments and favs are always appreciated!
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
bird
,
backyard
,
goldfinch
