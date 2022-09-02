Sign up
Photo 3132
Our bikes
On this ride 3 of us were riding ebikes, we stopped at Tim Horton Donuts for a coffee and brought it down to the lake to enjoy it outside!
Happy Friday everyone, enjoy the Labour Day weekend if you celebrate.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
Tags
tim
restaurant
bikes
hortons
Babs
ace
They look as though they are on guard duty.
September 2nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
September 2nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A nice line-up. I believe that if I was doing some cycling I'd like an e-bike. Now stopping at Tim Hortons would be a treat for me I love their steep tea and their donuts!
September 2nd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and sounds like a great day.
September 2nd, 2022
