Our bikes by radiogirl
Our bikes

On this ride 3 of us were riding ebikes, we stopped at Tim Horton Donuts for a coffee and brought it down to the lake to enjoy it outside!

Happy Friday everyone, enjoy the Labour Day weekend if you celebrate.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Babs ace
They look as though they are on guard duty.
September 2nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A nice line-up. I believe that if I was doing some cycling I'd like an e-bike. Now stopping at Tim Hortons would be a treat for me I love their steep tea and their donuts!
September 2nd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great shot and sounds like a great day.
September 2nd, 2022  
