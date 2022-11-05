Sign up
Photo 3196
The Girls
This is the group of ladies that went hiking and exploring this week, 9 plus myself!
This is the same place as yesterday‘s photo from the lookout:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2022-11-04
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and faves.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3246
photos
244
followers
136
following
875% complete
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Tags
friends
,
ruins
,
hikers
Diana
ace
What a great group of lovely friends you have, I sure envy you! Lovely shot and sc.
November 5th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely group of smiling faces, nice capture
November 5th, 2022
