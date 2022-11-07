Previous
Tree Huggers by radiogirl
Photo 3198

Tree Huggers

This white pine tree was so huge it took 3 ladies to wrap their arms around it!

7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Shutterbug ace
I love how their jackets add a pop of color to the image, but that tree still takes center stage.
November 7th, 2022  
Beverley
I absolutely love this photo, tree lovin
November 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
That is a huge tree to hug.
November 7th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A cool fun shot
November 7th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Fun shot
November 7th, 2022  
