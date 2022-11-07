Sign up
Photo 3198
Tree Huggers
This white pine tree was so huge it took 3 ladies to wrap their arms around it!
Thank you so much for your comments and faves.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
5
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3248
photos
245
followers
136
following
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Tags
tree
,
hikers
,
buddythedog
,
whitepine
Shutterbug
ace
I love how their jackets add a pop of color to the image, but that tree still takes center stage.
November 7th, 2022
Beverley
I absolutely love this photo, tree lovin
November 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
That is a huge tree to hug.
November 7th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A cool fun shot
November 7th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Fun shot
November 7th, 2022
